Investornewsbreaks Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) Names Seasoned Veteran As New CEO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) , an award-winning premier provider of cloud-communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services, has appointed a new CEO: Jeffrey (Jeff) G. Korn. The appointment is effective immediately. According to the announcement, the company's previous CEO Steven (“Steve”) G. Mihaylo, is retiring, although he will retain his position as chair on the company's board. Crexendo's longest-standing employee, Korn has been with the company more than two decades, serving as general counsel, executive vice president and chief legal officer during that time. He has provided invaluable support and leadership as the company has transformed into a leading provider in the telecommunications industry. Prior to joining Crexendo, Korn served as chief legal officer and board member at Prosoft Training, as well as partner in a Florida-based commercial litigation and business services law firm; he has also served on the boards of several other public companies and currently holds positions on numerous private boards.“I appreciate Steve, the board and the management team for their confidence in me and their continued support as I take on this expanded role,” said Crexendo CEO Jeff Korn in the press release.“Without Steve, there would be no Crexendo and perhaps a very different UCaaS industry. Steve has been an exceptional leader over these many years, and we're fortunate that we'll continue to benefit from his insight and involvement as executive chairman. I look forward to taking over the reins at such a pivotal time in our growth trajectory. Crexendo has a very talented team, a strong product portfolio and a clear vision for the future. We will continue to build on this foundation and drive the company toward sustained revenue growth and profitability in the year ahead.”

About Crexendo Inc.

Crexendo is an

award-winning premier provider of cloud-communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. The company's solutions currently support more than three and a half million end users globally. For more information about the company, visit .

