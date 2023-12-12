If Return From Abroad, Teachers Will Be Reappointed, Says Shahamat

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Technical and Professional Education Department head says teachers who have gone abroad will be reappointed if they return.

Maulvi Ghulam Haider Shahamat told Pajhwok Afghan News during an interview that his department had 29,000 female students in different fields like other educational centers.

He said women's institutes and educational centers relating to the Technical and Professional Education Department were operational, but students did not attend classes and only teachers daily signed their attendance.

He also said about 10,500 students in 11 fields had graduated from educational centers of their institution in the past one year and 1,200 more students would graduate in Kabul this week.

He said after the political change, some teachers of educational centers related to their department went to foreign countries, causing a shortage of professional teachers.

However, he said if the teachers returned to the country, they would be given back their jobs.

Shahamat said their current budget amounted to 1.4 billion afghanis, only enough to meet their needs and development works have been stopped.

He also plans to review their department's current curriculum for improvement.

He said graduated students would be given jobs and would be introduced to some ministries and other institutions.



