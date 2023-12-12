23 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In KP Attack

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): At least 23 Pakistan Army soldiers have been killed in a militant attack in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Tuesday.

A group stormed a security check-post in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district, said a statement from the military's media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) six militants attacked the security post early in the morning.

As security personnel foiled the attackers' attempt to enter the post, the rebels ploughed an explosive-laden vehicle into the checkpoint.

As a result of the ensuing suicide bombing, the ISPR said: the building collapsed, causing multiple causalities; killing 23 soldiers.

All six attackers were effectively engaged and eliminated, the ISPR said, without giving further details of the incident, which drew strong condemnation from the government.

Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, denouncing the attack, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

Ex-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed attacks both on civilians and security forces as unforgivable.

His father and former president Asif Ali Zardari underlined the need for eliminating the scourge of terrorism from Pakistan.

mud

Hits: 92