Israeli Forces Storm Kamal Adwan Hospital In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Israeli forces stormed the only operational Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday after besieging and bombarding it for several days, Gaza's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qedra said in the statement that Israeli soldiers had ordered all men, including medical personnel, to gather in the hospital courtyard. He expressed concern about the possibility of the medical staff being arrested.

Al-Qedra called on the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to act immediately to save and protect the lives of those people in the hospital.