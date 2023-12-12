(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Welcome to a deep and multi-dimensional world. Today, we will take you to explore the recruitment system of the ORIGIN Temple Mission. This is a process of joining members, a journey through history and the future, and the power to explore the truth and origin. ORIGIN's recruitment system is deeply rooted in human history. From the story of Joseph Patrick Kennedy and the Federal Reserve to the profound revelations of the economic crisis, every piece of history tells us that understanding the past is the key to understanding the present and building the future. At ORIGIN, taking an oath is a joining ceremony and a manifestation of the power of faith. ORIGIN draws wisdom from ancient oaths and constructs ORIGIN's creed. This is the essence of“Origin's Freedom of Creed”.







Through conversations with key figures such as Camelot Project founder Kerry Cassidy, ORIGIN incorporates more in-depth discussions about power, knowledge, and truth into its recruiting messages. These conversations can help us understand how to uphold truth and pursue freedom in a complex world. In ORIGIN's value system, we focus not only on personal growth and development but also on global challenges, such as the impact of viruses and plagues, the lessons of world wars, and the rise of digital currencies such as Bitcoin. These value systems help us understand the complexity of the modern world and find our place in it.

Shuguang Fund is the financial guarantee for us to face challenges and our commitment to the future. From Economic Crisis to Hell's Gate: The Prophecies of Georgia's Guiding Stone, we learn the importance of preparation and anticipation. In this multi-dimensional recruitment system, the ORIGIN Temple Mission is looking not only for members but also those who dare to explore the truth, face challenges and are willing to contribute to building a better future.

The ORIGIN temple emissary system consists of 6 elders, 36 masters, 432 messengers and countless believers.

6 veteran observers created ORIGIN but did not participate in any management or related activities

36 masters, recommended by 12 prominent language families around the world

Four hundred thirty-two messengers, recommended by each Master, each Master can recommend 12 Believers are recommended by messengers to join the membership, and there is no limit to the number of members.

B eliever

The first step to becoming a believer is to obtain the digital key NFT, your digital identity certificate in the ORIGIN parallel world, with a global total of 777,600 bits.

You can become a believer and obtain an Apostle NFT certificate in the following ways: 1 Donate 0.01 ETH or more to the Dawn Fund; 2 Successfully invite 3 believers to complete the donation; 3 Spread ORIGIN information on social media, such as entering the DIS community and Telegram community, follow and forward ORIGIN's Twitter and YouTube videos, etc.

Believers can enjoy the global income dividend rights of the ORIGIN platform, receive a junior Dawn gift box after going online, and receive additional token airdrop rewards in evangelistic missions.

Messenger

Messengers play a more critical role in the ORIGIN world, with a global total of 432. The way to become a messenger is to preach in 3 independent missions so that each mission produces 600 believers, a total of 1,800; at the same time, donate 3 or more ETH to the Dawn Fund.

After becoming a messenger, you will enjoy higher-level income dividends, mid-level Dawn gift boxes, and 10% token airdrop rewards.

Grandmaster

The Master is the top member of the ORIGIN Temple Mission, only 36 in the world. To become a master, you must have 9 independent missions and preach to produce 9 messengers. As a master, you will enjoy global income dividends, receive a premium Dawn gift box, and a 15% token airdrop reward.







In the ORIGIN Temple Mission, the members' mission goes beyond exploring knowledge and truth and, more profoundly, into assuming social responsibility. This spiritual core is reflected in the Dawn Fund established by ORIGIN. This fund provides essential relief and support to communities facing emergencies such as significant diseases, war conflicts and natural disasters. ORIGIN fully understands the importance of timely assistance in times of crisis. Whether it is medical assistance, emergency response post-disaster reconstruction, or other emergencies, Dawn Fund is committed to positively impacting globally. Mission members can apply for relief funds based on their needs, up to 100 times the original donation amount, to ensure adequate support at critical moments. ORIGIN encourages every member to participate through financial contributions and jointly provide resources, skills, and volunteer services to promote this noble cause.

In today's exploration, we traveled through time and space together, revealing the profound connotation of the ORIGIN Temple Mission recruitment system. From believers to masters, each is a test of personal faith and responsibility and a response to social responsibility and global challenges. Joining the ORIGIN Temple Mission not only means that you will become a warrior exploring the unknown, but it is also a statement that you are willing to work hard to create a better world. At ORIGIN Temple Mission, every member is essential to this magnificent journey. Let us move forward together for a brighter future, and I look forward to meeting you on the journey of ORIGIN.