Toobit Proudly Lists Memecoin (MEME) For Spot Trading On December 12, 2023

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, the cutting-edge cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to advancing digital asset trading, is thrilled to announce the listing of Memecoin (MEME) for spot trading. Starting December 12, 2023, users on the Toobit platform will have access to trade the native ecosystem token of Memeland, a pioneering web3 venture studio created by 9GAG, a globally recognized meme platform.

Introducing Memeland: The SocialFi and Creator Economy Hub

Memeland, powered by 9GAG, is focused on pioneering SocialFi and creator economy initiatives. Its primary goal revolves around fostering connections between creators and communities through innovative ventures involving NFTs, tokens, and products. Since June 2022, Memeland has successfully launched three distinctive NFT collections, namely You The Real MVP, The Captainz, and The Potatoz.

A Legacy of Meme Excellence and Global Influence

The Memeland team boasts extensive experience, having previously built 9GAG, a globally acclaimed meme platform catering to over 200 million monthly users across various social media channels. Memecoin (MEME) serves as the digital token associated with the ERC-20 token standard, positioned as the native ecosystem token within the Memeland environment.

A Token of Culture and Connectivity

MEME token, while compatible with the ERC-20 standard, holds no intrinsic value, utility, or promise of any financial return, interest, profit, or dividend. It exists as a cultural emblem, representing the spirit of the vibrant meme community within the Memeland ecosystem.

Toobit is enthusiastic about providing its users with access to Memecoin (MEME), amplifying the opportunity to engage with this unique token associated with Memeland's groundbreaking initiatives within the creator economy and SocialFi landscape.

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: