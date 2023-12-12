Al-Kaabi Meets Algeria's Minister Of Energy And Mines

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi met with Doha Mohamed Arkab, Minister of Energy and Mines, of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. Discussions during the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 12th Arab Energy Conference organised by Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Algeria, and means to enhance them.

