Al-Kaabi Meets Bahrain's Minister Of Oil And Environment

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi met Dr Mohamed bin Daina, the Minister of Oil and Environment of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Doha. Discussions during the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 12th Arab Energy Conference organised by Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), dealt with energy relations and co-operation between Qatar and Bahrain and means to enhance them.

