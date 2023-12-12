Al-Kaabi Meets Jordan's Minister Of Energy And Mineral Resources

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi met in Doha with Dr Saleh al-Kharabsha, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan. Discussions during the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 12th Arab Energy Conference organised by Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), dealt with energy relations and co-operation between Qatar and Jordan and means to enhance them.

