Amir, Indonesian President Discuss Gaza Developments


12/12/2023 2:05:00 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Tuesday discussed with the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip.
This came during a phone call received by His Highness the Amir from Widodo.
During the phone call, they also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. In addition, they discussed the latest regional and international developments of common concern.

