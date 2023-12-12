Franklin Templeton Recognized In Pensions & Investments Best Places To Work In Money Management

(MENAFN- 3BL) December 12, 2023 /3BL/ - Franklin Templeton, along with two of its specialist investment managers, was recognized in the 2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management program announced by Pensions & Investments. Franklin Templeton was included in the Super Employers category for those with 1,000+ employees, while Clarion Partners and ClearBridge Investments were included in the Large Employers category for those with 100 to 499 employees.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 12th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

“We are honored to be included among Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management,” said Jenny Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Templeton.“We believe that our employees and inclusive values-based culture set us apart. It is critically important to empower and encourage our employees to ensure we are laser-focused on our mission to help clients achieve the most important milestones of their lives.”

“We aim to deliver an employee experience that is more than just a job by cultivating an inclusive culture that helps employees feel appreciated, connected and engaged,” said Penny Alexander, Franklin Templeton's Chief Human Resources Officer.“We prioritize collaboration and continuous learning while providing a holistic workplace experience with total rewards and professional development that celebrates achievements and supports employee overall well-being. Business resource groups, volunteer programs and social networks provide a greater sense of shared experience and help us to build global community.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

“As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said Pensions & Investments Executive Editor Julie Tatge.“Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and ongoing stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work.''

For a complete list of the 2023 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top 100 firms across size categories, go to .

Franklin Templeton did not pay an entry fee for the program.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. Pensions & Investments is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at .

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

