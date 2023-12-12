Fifth Third Awards $53,000 Grant To Rey's Remodeling

MENAFN - 3BL) INDIANAPOLIS, December 12, 2023 /3BL/ - For two weeks in November, Fifth Third employees across greater Indianapolis and the Bank's footprint showed their love for local small businesses by entering them in a sweepstakes to win a $53,000 grant. The Bank is pleased to announce one of the winners is Rey's Remodeling .

“I am so proud of how our local employees showed up big for small businesses this holiday season,” said Mike Ash, Fifth Third regional president in Indianapolis.“Rey's Remodeling provides a tremendous service to every home they remodel, and I look forward to seeing how they use this grant to grow their business!”

Fifth Third employees submitted nearly 2,200 entries in the sweepstakes by sharing photos and #love53 on social media. Visit Fifth Third's Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn to see the entries or follow #love53.

Rey's Remodeling is a full-service remodeling company, specializing in paint, decks, bathroom and kitchen renovations, and more.

Founder of Rey's Remodeling, David Sanchez shared,“We are truly shocked. I know it will sink in eventually, but we are speechless right now. Our business took a significant hit during the pandemic and this money will bring us back to a really great place again. We could not be more honored to be chosen to receive this grant. Thank you, Fifth Third!”

Fifth Third employee Yajayra Guzman, a personal banker at the Maple Road branch, nominated Rey's Remodeling by posting on her Facebook profile. Guzman said she chose Rey's Remodeling for the sweepstakes because they are incredibly dedicated to their business and the families they serve.“Their work speaks for itself, and I cannot wait to see how they use the $53,000 to truly transform their business!”

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at .