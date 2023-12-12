Gen Recognized As A Sustainability Leader On This Year's Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index

Gen has earned recognition as a sustainability leader on this year's Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index by S&P Global . This is a testament to the work we put in, our commitments that drive us and our focus on a sustainable digital economy. Let's keep making an impact.

