3 Pes Offload 8% In Mankind

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: Mankind Pharma Ltd's shares declined 3.5% to ₹1853.10 on Tuesday following the execution of a bulk deal by private equity firm Beige Ltd offloaded 3.59% of its holding, or 14.4 million shares, for ₹2,640.55 crore on the BSE at ₹1,832.43 per share. On 30 September it held 7.46% in the company. In a separate transaction on the NSE, Beige, along with two other PE funds, H.ema Cipef (I) and Cairnhill Cipef, offloaded about 4% stake in the pharma major collectively to data from NSE Hema Cipef (I) Ltd sold a 1.4% stake, or 5.6 million shares, for ₹1,031.16 crore, Cairnhill Cipef divested 1.7%, or 6.96 million shares, for ₹1275.68 crore, and Beige offloaded a 0.87% stake, or 3.5 million shares for ₹641.3 crore. The PE firms cumulatively sold 16.08 million shares for ₹2,948 crore at ₹1832.46 per share. Post-transaction, Biege's holdings in Mankind is at 3.86%. Meanwhile, Kotak Funds-India Midcap Fund capitalized on the dip, acquiring a 0.5% stake in the company by purchasing 2.03 million shares for ₹371.8 crore by Ramesh Juneja, Mankind Phrama became a fully integrated pharmaceutical company in 1995. It specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, and manufactures some of the most widely-used consumer healthcare products, including Manforce Condoms, Prega News pregnancy test kits, and the Unwanted-72 emergency contraceptive India's consumer healthcare sector, Manforce has a 30% market share, leading the male condom category . Prega leads pregnancy test kit markets, commanding 80% share, and Unwanted-72 leads the emergency contraceptive category, with a 62% market share.
MENAFN12122023007365015876ID1107582394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.