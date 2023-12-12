Marsh Mclennan's Oliver Wyman To Acquire Seatec Consulting Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Acquisition combines

Oliver Wyman's CAVOK business with SeaTec to further establish Oliver Wyman as a leader in aviation, aerospace,

and defense consulting



NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting, and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE:MMC ) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire SeaTec Consulting Inc . a leading provider of consulting, engineering, and digital expertise across the aviation, aerospace and defense, and transportation industries. SeaTec will join CAVOK, a division of Oliver Wyman, focused on aviation services.



For more than 20 years, SeaTec's deep industry knowledge, paired with technical and digital expertise, has delivered high value programs for clients. SeaTec has a long-standing record of excellence by providing expertise and insight to clients on aircraft acquisitions, engineering, maintenance records, MRO IT systems replacements, operational improvement, and supply chain solutions.

"SeaTec perfectly complements our CAVOK

business while also extending our technical services and technical consulting capabilities giving us an opportunity to further scale the business globally," said Anthony DiNota, senior vice president of CAVOK. "SeaTec's focus on helping clients solve complex problems and improve processes directly aligns with Oliver Wyman's core offerings. The combination of CAVOK and SeaTec will provide powerful and unmatched offerings to clients."



"We've long respected the CAVOK team and their capabilities. We are excited about the growth opportunities for the business and what the future holds for us together," said Paul Harper, managing partner of SeaTec.



"Our companies share a strong set of core values including caring for our customers and our people. Joining the CAVOK team furthers the SeaTec mission to deliver excellence, delight our customers, and unleash the potential of our people and our clients," added SeaTec chairman, Tim Rider.



"As a firm with deep expertise, Oliver Wyman and our Transportation Practice are excited about the enhanced capabilities to serve our clients. This combined team will enable Oliver Wyman, CAVOK and SeaTec to continue to make a significant impact in operations, cost, reliability and safety for the aviation, defense, and transportation industries," said

Brian Prentice, Partner at Oliver Wyman.



SeaTec is based in Atlanta, GA and has offices across the US, Canada, and UK with an extended network of clients and senior advisors around the world. The firm's employees will join Oliver Wyman and integrate with CAVOK.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. This is Oliver Wyman's second recent acquisition in the aviation consulting industry. In November 2022, Oliver Wyman acquired Avascent , an aerospace & defense management consulting firm focused on the corporate and private equity sectors.

About SeaTec

SeaTec is a trusted, leading provider of consulting, engineering, and digital domain expertise solving complex business, operational and technical challenges for clients in asset-intensive industries. SeaTec's deep industry knowledge and technical expertise paired with its turn-key service offerings enable the company to deliver program life cycle solutions that are unmatched by competitors. Over the past 20 years, SeaTec has earned a long-standing record of excellence with its customers and its priority has always been to steward and enhance the unique culture and reputation for excellence that is SeaTec. For more information, please visit .



About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 7,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC ). CAVOK, a division of Oliver Wyman, is an aviation services and consulting firm that supports certification and maintenance programs for clients worldwide.



About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan

(NYSE: MMC ) is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan and follow us on LinkedIn and X .



SOURCE Oliver Wyman