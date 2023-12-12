Gryphon Investors Portfolio Company Ncontracts Acquires Quantivate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expands Company's Governance, Risk and Compliance Solutions for Financial Institutions

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts (or "the Company"), a leading provider of integrated compliance, risk, and vendor management solutions to the financial services industry, announced today that it has acquired Quantivate, a provider of governance, risk, and compliance ("GRC") solutions for banks and credit unions. Ncontracts is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"By adding Quantivate's offerings to its already robust GRC tools, Ncontracts has further expanded its risk management solutions for the financial services industry," said Jon Cheek, Partner & Co-Head of the Software Group at Gryphon. "With financial institutions facing increased enterprise risk management scrutiny from regulatory agencies, demand for these services is at an all-time high, and we are optimistic that Ncontracts is well-positioned for future growth."

That growth earned Ncontracts a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for the fifth consecutive year in 2023. With the addition of Quantivate, Ncontracts will have a customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions and 350 employees.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the Quantivate team," said Michael Berman, CEO of Ncontracts. "Both companies share a commitment to helping financial institutions reduce risk, improve compliance, and control costs. By combining our complementary resources and solutions, we are even better positioned to serve our customers and the financial industry."

"The complex risks facing financial institutions today require sophisticated management tools, and we believe the addition of Quantivate's products makes Ncontracts' software-as-a-service ("SaaS") and knowledge-as-a-service ("KaaS") GRC offerings some of the most comprehensive solutions available today," said Sandy McKinnon, Principal in the Software Group at Gryphon. "We look forward to further supporting Michael and the Ncontracts team as they continue to innovate and grow the business."

Ncontracts provides integrated risk, vendor and compliance management software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions and mortgage and financial technology companies in the United States.



or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (f/k/a Twitter) for more information.

Quantivate has provided web-based governance, risk, and compliance software and service solutions to organizations of all sizes since 2005.

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Software sectors. With approximately $9 billion of assets under management

