(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portable Coolers Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 3.57 billion from 2022 to 2027 , growing at a CAGR of almost 9.19%.

The portable coolers market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer portable coolers market are AO Coolers, Bison Coolers, Cordova Outdoors LLC, Delta T Systems, Dometic Group AB, Engel Coolers, Felix Storch Inc., Indel B S.p.a., K2 COOLERS, Koolatron, Newell Brands Inc., ORION Machinery Co. LTD., Otter Products LLC, Pelican Products Inc., Polar Bear Coolers, Uber Appliance, and YETI Holdings Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Coolers Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading

Company Offering:



AO Coolers: The company offers portable coolers such as carbon series STOW N GO HD, canvas series 24 pack cooler, and canvas series 36 pack cooler. For details on companies and their offerings –

Buy report!

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that North America will account for approximately 41% of the global market growth.

The rise in dual-income households in the area has resulted in increased investments in outdoor recreational items like portable coolers. Urbanization is also contributing to the expansion of dual-income households, serving as a primary driver for the growth of the portable cooler market in North America.

Download free sample report

to get more insights on the market share of various regions and contribution of the segments.



Impactful driver-

Increasing popularity of outdoor activities

Key Trend - Growing trend of customization Major Challenges

- A long product life cycle



Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (hard-sided, soft-sided, and others), end-user (residential or recreational, and commercial and government), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio's forecast predicts substantial growth in the hard-sided cooler segment in the upcoming period. Campers, athletes, and travelers frequently utilize hard-sided coolers. Unlike soft-sided coolers, hard-sided ones have the ability to retain ice for longer periods. Moreover, hardshell coolers have greater storage capacity than their soft-shell counterparts. Constructed from robust materials such as hard plastic or stainless steel, hard-sided coolers are well-equipped to endure challenging weather conditions and withstand moderate abrasion.

Technavio Research experts has provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Camping Cooler Market : The camping cooler market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 314.66 million.

Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market :

The portable evaporative air cooler market share is expected to increase by USD 103.19 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%.

TOC:

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio