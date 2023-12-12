Excelitas Technologies Expands Leadership Team To Drive Long-Term Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas Technologies Corp. , a leading industrial technology manufacturer focused on delivering innovative, market-driven photonic solutions, announced today the appointment of Dan Brailer as its Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations and Ariel Kuperminc as its Vice President, Corporate Treasurer.

Mr. Brailer brings a wealth of over 40 years of business experience to the team having served the past six years leading the investor relations role with Evoqua Water Technologies (Xylem) beginning with its 2017 IPO. Mr. Brailer previously held multiple roles at WESCO International including Treasurer and Investor Relations for its 1999 IPO.

Mr. Kuperminc served eight years as Vice President, Corporate Treasurer at Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (Xylem). He will oversee treasury functions, banking relationships and other corporate financial initiatives.

“The addition of Dan and Ariel to the Excelitas team brings a diverse and deep set of disciplines including investor relations, capital markets, corporate governance, and treasury as well as deep stakeholder relationships with investors and analysts. These experiences will be important to drive long-term value, growth and profitability,” stated Ben Stas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

About Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Excelitas Technologies® is a leading industrial technology manufacturer focused on delivering innovative, market-driven solutions to meet critical sensing, detection, imaging and illumination needs of our OEM and end-user customers. Serving a vast array of applications across medical, life science, industrial, semiconductor, smart building, aerospace and defense sectors, Excelitas stands committed to enabling its customers' success in their many various end-markets. The Excelitas team consists of more than 7,500 professionals working across North America, Europe and Asia to serve customers worldwide.

