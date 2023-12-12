Faith, Hope, And Love Prevalent In Abba Lin's Book“Gracelin”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- There are stories that make you feel things you never thought you could. These stories make you root for the character in that fictional world that the author has created for you. You even live in that world for as long as you are engrossed in that story. This is what author Abba Lin has accomplished in her book, GraceLin .As the first book in the trilogy and a PageTurner Press and Media success, the book has reached audiences from varying walks of life with its easy tone, relatable characters, and compelling plot. With GraceLin, Abba Lin reaches out to her readers and gives them the comfort that they may need at the moment of their reading. She paces the readers with the narrations and gives them room to internalize each event in the main character's life.Abba Lin takes pages from her own life story and weaves them into the fictional life of a strong, faithful, determined, and compassionate young woman named Lin. Her story is one with very real struggles, like divorce, heartbreak, and societal and family pressure. She tells the story from the central characters' points of view and shows each characters' tendencies, feelings, and inadequacies. Rufina Oserio of Reader's Favorite adequately reviews the characters as,“deeply human, genuinely flawed, and navigating a world that is filled with temptation and pain.” She also resonates with how Lin stands steadfast in her faith, even in the darkest moments of her life.In the plot, Lin bravely starts fresh in a new environment where her only family is her cousin. As soon as she moves in, she expressly becomes an instrument in spreading God's message of salvation. She is introduced to a new community, meets new friends, and most essentially, finds healing and peace. Romuald Dzemo, in his review, describes the plot as,“rich in many aspects.” He continues to write that“The novel explores a variety of themes, including the painful reality of death and loss, exorcism, love, and a relationship with God.”Abba Lin is a poet and novelist. Through her writing, she teaches readers about how to be God's warrior and being in the front lines of spiritual battles. She teaches them to fight in the name of Jesus, to be bold, and to be victorious in setting demons' captives free. Several aspects of her life story are parallel to that of her book, like being raised in poverty and being the poor girl in school and how through Christ she has obtained untold riches. Her book GraceLin comes in books 1 through book 3. The first book GraceLin is available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at and other book retailers.

Support

PageTurner Press and Media

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other