LADO INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE Strengthens Its Global Position Through A New Alliance With AGES At The ICEF MIAMI Fair

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LADO INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE, an esteemed educational institution boasting over 45 years of expertise in delivering English as a Second Language (ESL) education in the Washington DC area, proudly announces its distinguished participation in the ICEF MIAMI fair. Alongside this, the institute is thrilled to unveil the signing of a groundbreaking agreement with AGES, a preeminent agency spearheaded by Osama Mohamed, CEO. This strategic collaboration signifies a monumental achievement, unlocking new avenues for educational expansion in both Egypt and Dubai.The execution of the contract with AGES symbolizes a pivotal stride for LADO INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE, solidifying its stature as an unequivocal leader in ESL education. This strategic alliance not only extends LADO's reach but also facilitates the provision of exceptional educational opportunities, reinforcing an unwavering dedication to academic excellence.More than a mere business arrangement, the collaboration with AGES acts as a gateway to expand educational frontiers. This audacious venture mirrors LADO's dedication to the internationalization of its educational footprint and the delivery of ESL programs that stand at the pinnacle of global standards.Claudio Herrera, the visionary CEO of LADO INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE, shares his enthusiasm for the strategic collaboration with AGES: "We are embarking on an exhilarating journey with AGES, shaping a new chapter in our institution's history. This significant leap allows us to extend our influence to Egypt and Dubai, offering more students the opportunity to access high-quality ESL education. This alliance resonates with our steadfast commitment to excellence and our resolute determination to provide novel and stimulating educational prospects."The participation of LADO INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE in the ICEF MIAMI fair and the consequential signing of this transformative contract represent a pivotal juncture in its educational odyssey. This development solidifies its standing as a global authority in ESL education, poised to make a profound impact on the international educational landscape.

