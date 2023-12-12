Jeff Martin Auctioneers Returns To Kissimmee, FL For The 7Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Martin Auctioneers , Inc. is thrilled to announce its seventh annual event in Kissimmee, Florida. Join Jeff Martin Auctioneers for a remarkable auction experience from February 12 to 15 , 2024, and experience four days of unparalleled auction excitement.Featuring an impressive array of heavy construction and farm equipment, trucks, trailers, cranes, vehicles, attachments, and support equipment, this auction presents an exceptional opportunity for sellers and buyers alike. Looking to liquidate underutilized equipment or update the fleet? This exceptional opportunity allows for making room for the upcoming spring season. Facilitation of the sales process is offered.Guiding through the intricacies of selling is an experienced sales team, dedicated to simplifying the process according to needs. A variety of selling options is offered by Jeff Martin Auctioneers, tailored to maximize results. Optimum marketing exposure is gained by listing items now. The expansive reach extends to active buyers from all 50 states and 46 foreign countries. The choice of Jeff Martin Auctioneers is encouraged for these reasons.. Over 282,000 unique customer emails. A database of more than 383,000 customers. Engaging over 39,500 unique buyers. Successfully conducting auctions 131 YTD (with 5 more scheduled for the remainder of 2023 and 61 slated for 2024). Executing national and international marketing campaignsA cordial invitation is extended to join, either in person or online, for the 2024 Kissimmee, Florida Auction . Commitment to consistently delivering unparalleled value-added service is the hallmark of Jeff Martin Auctioneers, coupled with the utmost standards of Honesty, Integrity, and Professionalism within the Auction Industry.For more detailed information about Jeff Martin Auctioneers, please visit .___________About Jeff Martin AuctioneersJeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc. stands as a premier auction company, specializing in heavy construction equipment, agricultural equipment, transportation equipment, and more. With a continually expanding network of 12 locations across the United States, our commitment to achieving excellence remains unwavering. "Our Mission is to consistently provide our guests with the best value-added service with the highest level of Honesty, Integrity, and Professionalism in the Auction Industry" – Jeff Martin

