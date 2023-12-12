The Man App Helps Dudes Discover Dining, Bourbon, Pubs, Sports, And Entertainment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ed Sanner, The Man AppNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , USA , December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- There are apps for banking, saving, and investing money. There are apps for women to better manage their beauty, social life and well-being, and there are apps for touchless check-ins at airports and hotels.But wait, what about an app exclusively for men?Sure, there are lots of apps available for 'the boys,' but there's a first-of-its-kind that just launched and it is one that users will want, especially for those who travel for business or pleasure.Meet The Man App , the only app on the market for men, made by men. The Man App is also an IdeaPros Certified Partner. The app just launched for its first run in Nashville, Tennessee, and already users are adding some cool places and reviews. Nashville is an ideal test market for The Man App. More and more Americans are calling the city home, and the number of tourists visiting Music City continues to rise: Well over 14-million people visited the city last year, an increase of 13% over 2021 .Jake Wilson and Ed Sanner are lifelong friends and only live a few houses apart in Sullivan, a small town of 4400 in the heart of Illinois.Both entrepreneurs travel quite a bit with their current jobs, which is how they both developed the idea for their app.“The app is geared towards men who want the scoop on where all the hot spots are for good steaks, bourbon (on ice or no ice), draft and craft beers, sports, and entertainment while at home or on the road,” says Sanner.“Both Jake and I travel quite a bit and we always hated having to visit different websites to find all the right places. There are so many sites that have tons of listings. Just recently, while we were out at a restaurant, we grabbed a pen and napkin and started jotting down ideas for an app that would best suit men on the hunt for good eats, drinks, bands, nightlife, sports, and even barbers. Our app is manly so it's going to appeal to lots of men of all age brackets who want to be better connected to establishments, events, and services that they like.”How does the app work? It's simple: users just download it and complete a profile, which will document likes and interests. This means that when users are at home, walking down a street, or getting off an airplane, the app will notify them of cool places close by to check out.So, let's say a person takes a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles for work or fun. If they like Mexican food, beer, football, and a hot shave, the app will connect them to all the right outlets, which means no more searching websites that are full of ads, reviews, ratings, and comments.The app is also ideal for men who prefer to remain local. The profile will point them in the right direction for food, drinks, haircuts, clothing, and much more.“The app is perfect for men who travel, but it's not targeted only for those who live out of a suitcase – it's for everyone, travellers and stay-at-home-guys,” says Wilson.“The app is free for end users, but there will be a fee for business listings. The app will also display a rating system from users who frequent establishments,” he says.Wilson highlights that their innovative app is a solution to a problem. The problem being that men don't have a one-stop-shop-app for their lifestyle needs; the solution is an app that gives them all the goodies they need right on their mobile phone or tablet.“All you need to do is swipe open the app, swipe on what pops up, and you are good to go. The first phase of our beta launch will involve getting as many users as possible to sign up for the app. The unique part of our launch is that users can comment on the places we added or can add their own favorite spots. We are excited to have released our app, and our team was thrilled to launch a one-of-a-kind lifestyle app for men, made by men,” adds Wilson.

