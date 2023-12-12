At Christmas Time - Beth's Latest Holiday Release From Her Upcoming Album

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartwarming release just in time for the festive season, Beth's latest single, "At Christmas Time," is set to capture the essence of the holiday spirit while addressing the poignant question: Where do broken-hearted people go during the most wonderful time of the year?Debuted last Thursday, December 8th, "At Christmas Time" is more than just a song; it's a timeless anthem that explores the complex emotions many individuals face during the holiday season. Penned by Beth and brought to life in collaboration with her musical partner and producer, Kris Daniel, the track delves into the universal struggles and challenges that people grapple with, especially when the world is celebrating joy, love, and togetherness.Beth's soulful rendition, delivered with a sweet and lilting voice, serves as a poignant reminder that the holiday season isn't always merry and bright for everyone. "At Christmas Time" becomes a vessel for those who find themselves navigating heartache, offering solace and understanding to those seeking answers to the myriad questions and issues that life may present during this festive period.The song doesn't dwell solely on the challenges; it also embraces the theme of hope and peace. As the lyrics unfold, Beth, aided by the gentle touch of Jesus and the skillful production of Kris Daniel, delivers a powerful message of resilience and comfort. The lush production and the Sounds of the Season add a layer of warmth and familiarity, making "At Christmas Time" a standout track that resonates with the true spirit of the holidays.Predicted to become a Christmas classic, this heartwarming ballad is positioned as an anthem for those in need of a bit of hope and love during this time of the year. "At Christmas Time" is not just a song; it's a testament to the enduring power of music to connect people, bring comfort, and uplift spirits during the most challenging times.The single, released under Xylon Records and produced by Kris Daniel, carries the copyright of Mary Elizabeth McElwain-Pressey and Kris Daniel Pierowich, ensuring that this touching musical creation is set to leave an indelible mark on the holiday season for years to come.Watch on Youtube .

