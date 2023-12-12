UPHCA Academy Ribbon Cutting-And Enrollment-Exceed UPHCA Expectations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dave HillWEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On November 9, 2023, the Utah Plumbing and Heating Contractor's Association (UPHCA) held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for the launch of its UPHCA Academy, an educational foundation established to further the plumbing trade in Utah. The event was a huge success, with close to 300 attendees, and nearly 100 students enrolled for the first year. In attendance were members of the community and government, including a few members of the department of workforce services, as well as potential students. The event kicked off with a“ribbon cutting” as founding members of the UPHCA cut a section of PVC pipe together and said a few inspiring words about the bright future ahead. An open house followed, ushering attendees on a workstation tour to examine the labs and workstations that will teach students how to become expert level plumbers.“We were thrilled at the turnout for the grand opening,” says David Hill, Executive Director of the UPHCA Academy.“The Academy works as outreach for the trades, enticing a young workforce to explore the trades as a worthwhile alternative to something like college. We expected 40 students to enroll, but interest far exceeded our expectations, with about 100 from all over the State of Utah on board for our inaugural year.” Nearly 60,000 plumbers retire each year, with only 30,000 new apprentices entering the field. As there's a frightening high median age right now in the field in Utah, the Academy helps to address that shortage. The Academy's goal is to educate and train those interested in the trades to perform their work safely, and to state and local guidelines. Graduates earn licenses and develop lifelong skills that will provide a great standard of living. Classes are now open at the Academy located at 2824 S. Redwood Road in West Valley City. All are invited to enroll. To learn more, call 801-307-5500.About the UPHCAThe UPHCA is the largest and only independent subcontractor association that represents the plumbing and HVAC industry in the State of Utah, lobbying before the state legislature and governmental regulatory agencies on behalf of the plumbing industry. The UPHCA association offers responsible stewardship of the industry it represents and excellent benefits to member companies. The UPHCA rolls out exciting initiatives to help member companies be more profitable and successful as a business entity. In addition, the association has an ongoing focus of Continuing Educational Training and Outreach, Legislative/Lobbying and Safety in the Workplace.

