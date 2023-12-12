Infosys Likely To Make 3 Days-A-Week Work From Office Mandatory: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's second-largest IT services provider, Infosys, is set to make three-day work-from-office mandatory for its employees, according to various media reports.

It further said that limited compliance to management's repeated requests to resume regular office procedures led to the implementation of this required order.

The ET report claims that Infosys vertical leaders have sent emails to staff members requesting that they begin attending work three days a week. "It will become mandatory very shortly," the newspaper quotes an email from the sender. In reaction to the reported development, Infosys has not yet released an official statement.

The vertical heads' email expressed their discontent with the poor return-to-office compliance and emphasised that the three-year work-from-home agreement that was in place after the Covid-19 epidemic had been enough.

Also Read |

Karnataka: GST on online gaming to hike soon? Bill passed during Belagavi Assembly session

The mandate also required staff members to start working from the office, unless they had medical leave. It should be mentioned that Infosys has now mandated that entry-level workers come back to work for a minimum of 10 days per month.

The management has expressed dissatisfaction with the underutilization of the company's delivery units (DUs), according to a source who spoke with the publication. This has led to a request for fast attendance at the campuses housing the offshore development centres (ODCs) for customers. The source also stated that they are, however, amenable to taking into account, on a case-by-case basis, employee demands pertaining to health.

Also Read |

Coca-Cola India likely to enter alcoholic beverage segment with Lemon-Dou: Report

In addition to the issue with required attendance, Infosys informed in a separate email that bus services will once again be charged, starting on January 3rd of next year, at Rs 150 per day with a monthly limit of Rs 1,500. In a similar vein, starting on January 1, 2024, access to health club amenities will cost Rs 100 per day, with a monthly maximum of Rs 700.

Earlier in October, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy expressed concerns about India's work productivity, noting that it was one of the lowest in the world. He said that youngsters should work for a minimum of 70 hours per week if the country wanted to compete with emerging economies.