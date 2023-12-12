'Rush Is Natural...: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Assures Special Arrangements At Sabarimala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the rush happening at Sabarimala is normal and there is no need to panic about the situation. He also assured that more coordinated systems would be prepared at Sabarimala. The Chief Minister was speaking after a special review meeting convened in Thekkady during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

The CM thus stated that MPs are trying to defame Kerala by doing unnecessary protests in front of Parliament. A protest claimed that essential actions were not being taken regarding the Sabarimala issue. The former leader of the opposition is trying to panic the pilgrims by making such baseless allegations.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to make more coordinated arrangements given the increase in the number of pilgrims during the Sabarimala season. The arrangement should be made in such a way that it does not harm the pilgrims. Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, Forest Minister AK Saseendran, Chief Secretary Dr. V Venu and Devaswom Board President PS Prashant, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, Collectors and others participated in the review meeting.



The average number of pilgrims arrived in the first 19 days was 62,000. Meanwhile, the number of pilgrims increased to 88,000 in the last four days. The darshan time has been extended by one hour to reduce the rush. Apart from this, CM Pinarayi Vijayan suggested limiting the spot booking to limited numbers. Earlier, consultation meetings were held to facilitate Sabarimala darshan at various stages. The CM thus stated that special attention should be given to darshan for women and children.

The CM Pinarayi Vijayan said,' The parking system should be pre-arranged. The Devaswom Board should make arrangements for that. More police forces have been deployed at Sabarimala this time than last season. Instead of changing the duties of the policemen all at once, it is necessary to keep a few of them. Volunteers should be sourced from appropriate agencies. Nothing has happened at Sabarimala. What's necessary is to inform people about the arrangements and facilities and to address any attempts to spread misunderstandings. There should be efforts to clarify the truth and counter false news within and outside the state. The involvement of the Devaswom Board President and others is crucial in leading these activities. It's important to maintain cleanliness along the paths frequented by pilgrims.'