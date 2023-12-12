Kerala: Police Slaps IPC Section 124 Against SFI Activists For Attacking Governor’S Convoy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The SFI activists

who staged protests against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan were charged by the police under the harsher IPC 124 section (assaults or wrongfully restrains, or attempts wrongfully to restrain, or overawes, using criminal force or the show of criminal force). The Governor gave the DGP and Chief Secretary directions, which led to the addition of this section. At first, the FIR contained rather weak sections even though they jumped on the governor's car. This was widely criticised.

The fact that the governor's official vehicle had been struck was not even included in the initial police report. The Governor then issued the DGP and the Chief Secretary stringent directions, which led to the addition of the new section.

The Chief Minister and the Governor are the two with the highest security officials in the state. When KSU activists threw a shoe at the bus carrying the Chief Minister in Perumbavoor, charges including an attempt to murder were imposed. However, the FIR of the police against the SFIs who blocked the governor's vehicle and hit his vehicle had no such clauses. The only charges were inciting violence, showing the Governor a black flag, obstructing the traffic and obstructing the police.

Finally, succumbing to Governor's pressure, the police also charged Section 124 of IPC which is also a non-bailable offence that carries a jail term of up to seven years. Of the total 19 people arrested, 12 were charged with non-bailable offences. The new section was added by recording the statement of the security officer of Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, BJP state president K. Surendran alleged that the police leaked the governor's travel information and gave it to SFI.

The Kerala governor accused the Chief Minister

after he was reportedly being driven to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to depart for Delhi when activists from the CPI(M)'s student branch, the Students Federation of India (SFI), allegedly attacked his car on Monday (Dec 11).

