Want To Act In Kantara: Chapter 1? Here's How You Can Work With Rishab Shetty; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kantara: Chapter 1's producers are actively looking for actors to join the cast of the future film. The formal news has been posted on their social media accounts, creating excitement among possible applicants. Rishab Shetty, who announced the casting call on Instagram, is directing the prequel to last year's smash Kantara.

In a joint post by Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films, the caption reads,“Step into the Spotlight! #KantaraChapter1 Auditions Open – Apply at for Your Shot at Fame. Shortlisted talents will be called for in-person auditions.” As per the details provided on the announcement poster, male actors aged 30 to 60 years are eligible to apply, while female actors should fall within the age range of 18 to 60 years. The deadline for applications is December 14, 2023.

In an interview, Rishab Shetty stated his desire for new faces, particularly those from Karnataka. However, ambitious artists from other regions are welcome to apply as well.

The film's muhurat was held on November 27, 2023, at the Anegudde Vinayaka Temple. According to reports, the next film will take place between 300 and 400 AD and focus on the Parjurli god's origins.

Kantara, the first instalment directed by Rishab Shetty, was released on September 30, 2022. Rishab Shetty plays two characters in the film: Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar.



B Ajaneesh Loknath created the soundtrack for the film, which Vijay Kiragandur produced under the brand Hombale Films. Kantara, with a budget of Rs 16 crore, outperformed expectations by generating over Rs 400 crore at the global box office, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of the year.