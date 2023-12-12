Nasturtium To Chamomile: 7 Flowers That Are Edible

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Nasturtium's peppery punch to Chamomile's soothing notes, explore a bouquet of culinary delights with these 7 edible flowers. Bursting with flavors, from tangy marigold to sweet violet, they add a vibrant twist to salads, desserts, and teas. Delicate and delectable, these blooms invite you to savor the world of edible florals

Nasturtium flowers have a peppery flavor, similar to watercress. Both the leaves and flowers are edible

Also known as pot marigold, calendula petals have a slightly tangy, peppery taste. They can add a vibrant orange or yellow color to salads

Chamomile flowers are commonly used to make tea, but the fresh flowers can also be added to salads for a mild, apple-like flavor

The petals of roses are edible and can add a subtle floral flavor to salads, desserts, and beverages. Make sure to remove the bitter white base of the petals

Lavender has a sweet and floral flavor, and its buds can be used in baking, desserts, and teas. Use it sparingly, as it can be overpowering

Both the flowers and leaves of violets are edible. They have a delicate, sweet flavor and can be used in salads, desserts, and as garnishes

Chive flowers are part of the onion family, and their blossoms have a mild onion flavor. They can be used as a garnish in salads, soups, and other dishes