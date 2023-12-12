Meet Prem Chand Bairwa, BJP’S New Deputy CM In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday ended its long suspense on the chief ministerial pick of Rajasthan.

Bhajan Lal Sharma has been named as the new CM of the state, while MLAs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa have been selected as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Senior BJP leader Vasudev Devnani was also appointed by the BJP to be the next Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly.

Following a meeting between the BJP and the state's recently elected MLAs, the names were revealed. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who was the party's election coordinator for Rajasthan, together with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, national vice president Saroj Pandey, and national general secretary Vinod Tawde were among the central observers.

Presently serving as the Dudu constituency's BJP MLA, Bairwa made a remarkable comeback after losing the seat in 2018. In the Rajasthan Assembly Elections of 2023, the 49-year-old MLA defeated Congress contender Babulal Nagar by a margin of 35,743 votes to win the seat.

Before that, Bairwa won the Dudu constituency in 2013 by defeating Congress candidate Hazari Lal Nagar with a margin of 33,720 votes. However, he was defeated from the Dudu constituency in 2018 by Congress candidate Babu Lal Nagar with a margin of 14,779 votes.

Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa hails from Shreenivaspura village in the Mozmabad tehsil. He initiated his political journey with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1995, showcasing an early commitment to social and political causes.

The BJP won 115 seats out of the 199 that went to polls, as results were announced on December 3.

However, there was a long suspense on who would become the Chief Minister of the state, with many speculating former CM Vasundhara Raje to return in the post.

Other BJP contenders for the position were Mahant Balaknath Yogi, Diya Kumari, Anita Bhadel, Siddhi Kumari, and Kirodi Lal Meena.

