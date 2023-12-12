CBSE Releases Class 10, Class 12 Date Sheets, Exams To Begin From February 15

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets or timetables for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 on its official website, nic or gov.

The examination is scheduled to begin on February 15, 2024, and it will continue until April 2, 2024.

The examination will take place in two sessions on the first day: from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and from 10.30 pm to 2.30 pm. It will be held in one, two, three, and four sessions on various days.

"CBSE Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024 while Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 13," examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2024 timetable

Feb 19: Sanskrit, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Gujarati, Marathi, Urdu Course A, Urdu Course B, Manipuri, French

Feb 21: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B

Feb 26: English Communicative, English Language and Literature

March 2: Science

March 7: Social Science

March 11: Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic

March 13: Computer Applications, Information Technology, AI

CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2024 timetable

Feb 19: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

Feb 22: English Elective, English Elective CBSE (Functional English), English Core

Feb 26: Artificial Intelligence

Feb 27: Chemistry

Feb 29: Geography

March 4: Physics

March 9: Mathematics, Applied Mthematics

March 12: Physical Education

March 14: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, etc. (and other regional languages)

March 15: Psychology

March 18: Economics

March 19: Biology

March 22: Political Science

March 23: Accountancy

March 26: Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Urdu Core

March 27: Business Studies

March 28: History

March 30: Sanskrit Core

April 2: Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Practices

More than 35 lakh students are set to appear for the CBSE board exams 2024.

Candidates can access the datesheet and download it from the official website, nic.