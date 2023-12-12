Spotted: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma To Aditya Roy Kapoor; Celebrities Turn Streets Into Fashion Runways

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrities including Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapoor and others were spotted in the city elevating the fashion bar with their style.

Paparazzi Varinder Chawla snapped these photos in various locations across Mumbai, capturing celebrities as they went about their everyday activities.

Aditya Roy Kapoor was papped in Mumbai. He was wearing

a dtylish green jacket over purple cardigan paired with blue denims.

Chitrangada Singh was spotted at the airport wearing a stylish white printed T-shirt paired with ripped jeans.

Karishma Kapoor waved at the paparrazi as she went about her business in an all black attire with shirt and pants.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted exiting an event. While Tamannaah looked stunning in a black saree, Vijay Varma donned a two-piece suit.

Shamita Shetty was spotted in a red dress looking all stylish as she posed for the paps outside Mumbai Airport.

Nimrat Kaur was spotted at Bandra donning a simple yet elegant black jump suit. She complemented her look with black shades.