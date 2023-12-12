Peace Lily To Jasmine: 7 House-Plants That Help You Sleep Well

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From the tranquil allure of Peace Lily to the calming essence of Jasmine, discover seven houseplants designed to enhance your sleep. Harnessing their air-purifying qualities and soothing scents, these green companions create a serene sanctuary for restful nights and rejuvenated mornings

From Peace Lily to Jasmine, these 7 houseplants enhance your sleep sanctuary. Embrace their calming aura for restful nights and peaceful slumbers

Peace lilies are excellent air purifiers and can help remove common indoor pollutants. They also add a touch of greenery to your bedroom

The sweet fragrance of jasmine has been associated with improved sleep quality and reduced anxiety. Placing a jasmine plant in your bedroom gives a sense of calm

Also known as the mother-in-law's tongue, the snake plant is known for its ability to improve indoor air quality by removing toxins. It emits oxygen at night

Known for its calming scent, lavender has been used for centuries to promote relaxation and reduce stress

Aloe vera emits oxygen at night and may improve air quality. It is also relatively easy to care for, making it a practical choice for those who are not experienced with houseplants

Valerian is a herb that has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for insomnia and anxiety. Some people choose to keep valerian in their gardens

Spider plants are known for their ability to purify the air by removing pollutants. Having clean air in your bedroom can contribute to a healthier sleep environment