ICC Deems Dhaka Pitch 'Unsatisfactory' After New Zealand-Bangladesh Test

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cricket's global governing body, the ICC, announced on Tuesday that a review of the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand revealed the pitch to be "unsatisfactory." The match, held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, witnessed fifteen wickets falling on the opening day, with neither side managing to score more than 180 in an innings. Although New Zealand secured victory, leveling the two-match series 1-1, captain Tim Southee criticized the pitch as the "worst wicket" in his extensive career.

The ICC reported that match referee David Boon also found the pitch to be substandard, noting that it seemed underprepared with inconsistent bounce and instances of deliveries behaving unpredictably.

The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium received one demerit point for the "unsatisfactory" rating. Demerit points remain valid for five years, and accumulating six results in a one-year ban on hosting international cricket matches. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has a 14-day window to appeal the sanction.

