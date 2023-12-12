Guj Congress Leader Arrested For Sharing Fake Picture Of Ayodhya Temple Priest

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 13 (IANS) President of Gujarat Congress' Scheduled Caste (SC) cell, Hitendra Pithadiya, was arrested by the state police's Cyber Crime Department here on Tuesday.

The arrest comes in connection with his alleged involvement in sharing a fake picture of a priest associated with the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The case against Pithadiya has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Specifically, he faces charges under Section 469, which pertains to forgery to harm someone's reputation, and Section 295A, which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or its beliefs.

Additionally, he has been charged under provisions of the IT Act.

His arrest has raised concerns in the political sphere, sparking discussions on the use of social media and the responsibility of public figures in disseminating information and images.

--IANS

janvi/sha