NEW RETAIL PLATFORM AND FRANK AND OAK OWNER UNIFIED COMMERCE GROUP ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN SPIRITUAL GANGSTER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Unified Commerce Group (UCG) announces their investment in Los Angeles based athleisure brand Spiritual Gangster . Along with existing management, UCG will acquire a majority stake. Lambros Piscopos, who previously held the role of CFO/COO at Spiritual Gangster, will lead the brand as CEO.

Unified Commerce Group was founded in 2019 by Dustin Jones and Greg Freihofner as a platform to enable a new generation of purpose-driven lifestyle apparel brands to scale through shared services, anchored by data-driven customer and business insights. In 2020, UCG acquired Canadian fashion brand Frank And Oak , where it implemented an operational overhaul to evolve the business from a subscription-based model to a multi-channel retailer with a clear path to scale. Since that acquisition, the brand has seen consistent year-on-year growth and margin improvement; as well as becoming a leading voice on sustainable fashion.

Like Frank And Oak, which is rooted in a community of passionate, purpose-driven customers, Spiritual Gangster was founded for a customer base seeking wellness, positivity, and empowerment. Going forward,

UCG is committed to leveraging its resources and leadership team to amplify Spiritual Gangster's unique brand DNA and purposeful message and product.

"We have chosen to invest in Spiritual Gangster because we believe it is a brand waiting to be ignited. With its distinctive lifestyle positioning, and balanced product mix of athletic and lounge wear, it already has a loyal customer base, but has not yet reached its full potential." says Dustin Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of Unified Commerce Group, "With

UCG's focus on developing multi-channel distribution and customer-centric strategies, we know this is a brand with enormous potential to grow in the US and beyond."

"My wife Vanessa and I built Spiritual Gangster over more than a decade to be a leading voice in the world of yoga and wellness. It has always been important to us that the future stewards of the brand share our vision and values," said Ian

Lopatin, Founder of Spiritual Gangster, "I've known Dustin, Greg, and Lambros for a number of years, and have strong confidence that they will bring new opportunities to bring the brand to its full potential."

"Spiritual Gangster is a beloved brand with a team of passionate

creatives that have led the company through its successful first decade." said Lambros Piscopos, CEO, "We are looking forward to bringing "SG" into a new era with a fresh leadership vision and the operational benefits and global network of UCG's brand platform."

About Spiritual Gangster

Spiritual Gangster was founded in 2008 by renowned yoga instructors, Vanessa Lee and Ian Lopatin. Since then, Spiritual Gangster has grown from a yoga studio house brand into a global phenomenon. It is a lifestyle brand made for and inspired by those with an unwavering commitment to the practice of high vibration living, and joins ancient wisdom with contemporary culture to create elevated products for the modern wellness enthusiast and fashion lover alike. Collections are created with intention and purpose through thoughtful design and inspiring messaging, and the brand's goal is to create a high vibration community fueled by wellness, love, positivity, and joy. Spiritual Gangster distributes through their website and over 200 wholesale partners across the globe.

About Unified Commerce Group

Unified Commerce Group (UCG) is a platform for the next generation of retail brands. Co-founded by Dustin Jones and Greg Freihofner, their mission is to unlock growth opportunities for high-potential retail brands through expansion into new markets and customer-centric omni-channel capabilities. Powered by a proprietary tech and data management engine, UCG offers new and established brands a platform to achieve scale by implementing best-in-class store and digital operations, accessing new global markets, and tapping into a world-class partner network. Established in 2019, UCG is the owner of Canadian lifestyle brand Frank And Oak since 2020. For more information, please visit UnifiedCommerceGroup .

