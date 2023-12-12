(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostic Methods Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.93 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market 2023-2027

Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market: Company Offerings

AbbVie Inc:

The company offers head and neck cancer diagnostics such as ABBV 368 for the treatment of solid tumors such as triple negative breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, ecurrent and metastatic, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and many more.

Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

segmented by Diagnostic Methods (Biopsy and blood tests, Imaging, Endoscopy, and Dental diagnostics), End-user (Hospitals, Specialty clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The biopsy and blood tests segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period.

A biopsy is a laboratory procedure involving in the removal of a tissue or cell sample for analysis. Its primary purpose is diagnosing cancer. Various types of biopsies used in diagnosing head and neck cancer include incisional biopsy, fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy, and human papillomavirus (HPV) testing.

Head And Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market: Driver & Trend:

Increasing incidences of head and neck cancers, constituting about 4% of US cancer cases, with approximately 562,328 global diagnoses in 2020.

In the UK, there are around 12,000 yearly diagnoses of head and neck cancer, alongside 8,300 oral cancer cases (1 in 50 cancers diagnosed). This increasing prevalence drives an anticipated rise in demand for head and neck cancer diagnosis during the forecast period.

The growing trend of oncology tourism is the primary trend shaping the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this head and neck cancer diagnostics market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the

head and neck cancer diagnostics market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the head and neck cancer diagnostics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of head and neck cancer diagnostics market vendors.

