WORKERS AT LRS WASTE MANAGEMENT VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

ATKINSON, Ill., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) have voted to join Teamsters Local 371. The group of residential and rolloff drivers, as well as driver assistants, voted to become Teamsters to secure safer working conditions, fair workloads, improved benefits, and better wages.

"The working conditions at LRS require significant improvement," said Hendi Valdez, a residential driver and a new member of Local 371. "We contacted the Teamsters and organized our workplace to secure representation that will help us with these unsafe work conditions."

Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is a majority owner of LRS. This past summer, the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division secured a verbal agreement that Macquarie would not interfere in its workers' choice to join a union. The division is currently in the process of obtaining a written agreement with the company.



"We are thrilled to welcome this group of workers to our local union, and I congratulate them on becoming Teamsters," said Mike Kensinger, President of Local 371. "We look forward to securing a strong first contract that rewards these members for the essential work they provide our community."

Teamsters Local 371 represents workers in various industries, including construction, waste, public services, and transportation.



