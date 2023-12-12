Sentient Machines' Conversation Analytics+ Is Now Available On The Genesys Appfoundry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sentient Machines, a fully AI-driven omni-channel conversation platform, now combines with Genesys CloudTM for game changing actionable insights to transform team productivity and customer experience, removing compliance risk in real time.

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient Machines, an innovative UK AI company founded by an award winning AI

PhD expert, is excited to announce today it is partnering with the Genesys AppFoundryTM, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations to elevate customer and employee experiences in real time.

Sentient Machines' Analytics+ solution supercharges the agent and customer experience on the Genesys platform, extracting key conversation topics and summaries, reports on behaviours, emotions, sentiments, and events. It identifies which interactions were good or bad, and which ones got better or worse. It measures the customer and employee experience and allows seamless access to the insights that combine algorithmic output and Genesys metadata. This results in transformative insights to senior management teams and supervisors, HR, QA, and Compliance, with sophisticated alerting and reporting mechanisms.

The Sentient Machines' plug in and play omni-channel conversation analysis platform, Analytics+, makes it easy for Genesys customers to leverage the power of conversation and speech analytics straight out of the box and can be connected to CRM, Digital WFM, and other

platforms. It leverages the investment in the Genesys platform and future proofs that investment. No need to invest resources in customising or training the system what to look for. The Analytics+

platform seamlessly reviews audio and lexical with more than 50 Emotions, Behaviours and Events blended and understood in context, with 25+ algorithms analysing text and audio features such as intonation and pauses, simultaneously understanding other channels such as email and chat.

Dr. Danica Damljanovic, CEO and founder of Sentient Machines and an internationally recognised AI scientist who helped build Apple's Siri, said:

"We are delighted to partner with Genesys to offer their clients a seamless experience, transforming the bottom line with empowered real time AI. Deep auto generated Insights Identify Sales Opportunities, Increase customer happiness and prevent churn whilst removing compliance risk. I'm excited to bring this incredibly powerful and affordable tool to all Genesys customers."



Increase Sales and Service performance up to 340%. Improve First Call Resolution, Reduce call volumes, Reduce Operational Cost

Optimise your chatbot implementation by leveraging the detailed analytics

Instant Time to Value - No need to tell the system what to look for, insights are generated out of the box with an option to fine-tune

100%

QA and Compliance monitoring including Vulnerable Customer detection. Increased efficiency and productivity of the QA team. Increased EX through more effective competency training and wellbeing alerts. Staying on top of compliance and QA, to avoid fines and missed revenue. Self Learning AI - calibrated to the

organisation's unique requirement enables improved cross functional management connecting QA, Compliance, Operations, Training, HR, Sales, and Marketing to a single system.

Sentient Machines' application is now available with Genesys CloudTM an all-in-one composable solution that helps organisations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud enables organisations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimisation.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Analytics+, visit

our AppFoundry listing .

Sentient Machines is on a mission to empower smarter communication with ethical AI for all humans around the world.

