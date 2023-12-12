AFB Unveils New Strategic Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) released its new strategic plan this week following its adoption by AFB Trustees during their November board meeting. The new plan charts its course forward for the next five years as AFB boldly moves further into its second century of expanding possibilities for people who are blind or have low vision.



“Since joining AFB this past April, a top priority of mine has been to bring together the AFB team and our partners in the field to develop a clear path moving forward into our second century of success,” said AFB President & CEO Eric Bridges.“We are extremely thankful for the honest feedback and input we received throughout the entire process, and we're excited we can now share it with the world.”



The plan consists of five key goals, the latter two of which focus on strengthening staff while also developing a sustainable revenue model that will carry AFB well beyond the five-year target for each goal. The first three goals strengthen AFB's external programs. The five key priorities framing AFB's goals include:



Generate knowledge that drives change.

Expand possibilities through workforce engagement.

Build a national narrative around blindness.

Foster a high performance workplace. And, achieve financial stability.



“Of course, we know we can't do this alone,” Bridges emphasized.“We see each of these program-oriented goals being inter-connected throughout the organization and serving as building blocks for our valued partnerships across the field and related industries.”



The goals are anchored in AFB's newly revised mission, which is to create equal opportunities and expand possibilities through advocacy, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships.



The planning process began this past summer when AFB underwent an expansive series of listening sessions by stakeholders. This valuable feedback, coupled with continued input from staff and trustees, was used by the senior leadership team to articulate the five core areas that demonstrated having the greatest opportunity for driving AFB's mission forward. Assistance was provided by FMP Consulting of Arlington, Virginia.



To view details on the updated strategic plan, visit: .

ABOUT AFB

Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind is a national nonprofit that creates opportunities and expands possibilities through advocacy, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships. In addition to publishing the Journal of Visual Impairment & Blindness, the essential professional resource for information about visual impairment in the field, AFB is also the proud steward of the accessible Helen Keller Archive, honoring the legacy of our most famous ambassador who worked for AFB from 1924 - 1968. To learn more, visit .

CONTACT: Contact: Tony Stephens, Director of Communications 212.502.7627 / ...