Investors Who Lost Money With Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) Shares Should Contact The Shareholders Foundation In Connection With Lawsuit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) prior to February 2021 and continue to hold any of those shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at ... or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 22, 2023, an investor in NASDAQ: MDRX shares filed a lawsuit against Veradigm Inc. alleging violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) common shares between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023 , that the defendants between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023 made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million, that Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period, that Veradigm had artificially inflated its earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for Veradigm's products and services; (iv) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting, and that Veradigm had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices.



