Equator's 26 Portable Electric Fireplace Features 7-Color LED Lights And Adjustable Heat For Year-Round Use

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Portable Electric Fireplace

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances, established in 1991 and known for its innovative home solutions, offers the Equator 26" Portable Electric Fireplace . This versatile and stylish fireplace is designed to provide warmth and ambiance in various settings, including homes, tiny houses, vacation properties, and RVs. The model PFL 255, priced at $399, It can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide.

Measuring 21.9 x 25.5 x 12.2 inches (HxWxD), the Equator Portable Fireplace is compact and fits easily into different spaces. Its freestanding design, complete with wheels, allows for exceptional portability and convenience. The fireplace is capable of heating areas up to 400 square feet, making it a practical addition to any room.

The fireplace's walnut finish and flame log effect, combined with five levels of brightness, create a realistic and cozy atmosphere. It features seven vibrant LED colors – orange, green, blue, white, green/orange, orange/blue, and yellow – enabling users to set the mood for various occasions. Whether it's for gatherings, movie nights, or just a quiet evening, the Equator Portable Fireplace adds a colorful and warm touch to any space.

Safety features of the fireplace include overheating protection, which automatically shuts off the unit if the temperature reaches 212°F, and a tip-over safety feature to prevent accidents. The adjustable thermostat allows users to set the temperature between 65°F and 95°F, and an automatic timer can be set from 30 minutes to nine hours.

Equator's vision focuses on creating appliances that ease the labor, time, and energy involved in household chores, thereby improving the quality of life. The Equator Portable Fireplace aligns with this vision, offering a practical solution that saves space and energy while simplifying chores.

The fireplace's QR code provides easy access to the instruction manual, enhancing user convenience. With its combination of practicality, style, and innovative features, the Equator 26" Portable Electric Fireplace is a lifestyle enhancement for modern living spaces.

Available at , the Equator Portable Electric Fireplace is an example of Equator Advanced Appliances' commitment to providing innovative, practical appliances that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

Nick Mathews

Equator Advanced Appliances

+1 713-589-2123

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram