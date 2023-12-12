The Flight Of The Valkyrie By A First-Time Novelist Joins The Library Of Military Novels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / --A historical fiction and the first novel penned by Arthur Cantrell published under PageTurner Press and Media, The Flight of the Valkyrie is inspired by real-life events that took place after World War II.This narrative, developed by Arthur Cantrell, is a kind reminder to us that our war veterans carry the weight of history-that seems just yesterday for them-on their shoulders, and they still do till the present. They have more history to tell, though different from what history books say, but for someone who was actually there, the surreal events that took place before their very eyes were still very detailed in memory. The very existence of their experience took them to another world.It became an unforgettable father-and-son trip for Eric Schreiber, a trip which was spent taking a trip down memory lane. Max Schreiber, his father, discloses the events that he never mentioned to him but were meant to be shared. Max felt like he was existing on borrowed time, so it was high time for Eric to know and understand things he did not know about.It was a mission at the end of the war, a never-imagined picture was depicted. Soldiers were dressed in enemy uniforms, with the refined ability to mimic the enemy. It was a particularly dangerous assignment that had the soldiers on edge until their mission was complete. Though risking themselves of being recognized by someone as imposters, everyone knew the penalty for fighting in the enemy's uniform if captured.They have to face the difficulties of posing as an officer of the opposition, like acquiring the knowledge and language skills to withstand any questioning they might encounter.Despite doing it for the state, several officers and men were denied awards due to the high command's reservations about soldiers wearing the uniforms of the enemy to fight in. This mission Max Schreiber was part of was full of secrets he swore never to divulge to anyone.His commitment to the security of the state made Max an absentee father to Eric, but he is proud of what he has become. However, Max wished he could have been a bigger part of Eric's life, who is now a lieutenant colonel.Though a work of fiction, Arthur Cantrell will stir up the patriotism of his readers in this story. Hardback, paperback, and e-book formats of The Flight of the Valkyrie can be ordered at .

Jen

PageTurner Press and Media

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other