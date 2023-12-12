Hovey M. Tyndall Surprises Readers With A Constructive Way To Use Mathematics In Improving Your Happiness And Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Another PageTurner Press and Media publication gets a recommendation from the US Review of Books!Improving Your Happiness and Success will not fail its function as a self-help book. In this worthwhile short read, Hovey M. Tyndall introduces a compelling and colorful way to govern one's life.Readers will surprisingly learn that the everyday application of mathematical theory can improve one's life. Tyndall wants to demonstrate to the huge population who either hates mathematics or does not understand mathematics that despite their negative notions about it, simple approaches utilizing numbers and simple mathematics can significantly improve life.All decisions a person makes in his or her lifetime are dissected through humor and in mathematical ways in this book. Chapters one through seven describe how personal happiness and success can be greatly improved by applying simple mathematical principles. Chapters eight through ten describe how a person's business success and happiness can be greatly improved by applying simple mathematical principles. Chapters eleven and twelve describe how political success and happiness can greatly improve by applying simple mathematical principles. Chapter thirteen presents possible other applications utilizing relative importance and relative performance. Chapter fourteen stresses the importance of traveling.Better decisions equate to more happiness, so breaking down any problem helps in the present and future. Tyndall shows how a simple mathematical approach can lead to personal, professional, and political happiness and success through better decision-making.In his book review in the US Review of Books, Robert Buccellato articulates why he simply loves Improving Your Happiness and Success,"Where one and one's spouse should go to eat, travel, live, and even who one's future significant other will be are broken down into subcategories with a definitive conclusion presented after using the author's system. The system is a quick tabulation of a subject's relative qualities and their overall importance to the individual. Once a handful of subjects and their relative performance are added, the power of recreational math will reveal a solution."Happiness and success can be very different. Tyndall saw that even though we are living in a developed world, we are having a hard time enjoying and understanding mathematics. With his extensive background in mathematics, he teaches how happiness and success can be attained through uncomplicated counting and measuring.

