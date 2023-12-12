The Pulse On An Author's Everyday Devotions To Spiritual Maturity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- God is in the everyday things that we do. He walks with us in the hard and heavy moments as much as in the mundane and ordinary ones. He is present at life's lowest and highest points. In his presence, it is fit that we routinely call upon him daily. The reflections, thoughts, and everyday devotionals of author Marlene L. Burling is a testament to God's presence in our everyday lives as she compiles them in her book, Daily Walks with God . These compiled devotionals are published and available for readers from all walks of life through PageTurner Press and Media.Written to give spiritual inspiration, aid in healing, and assist in the spiritual maturity of her readers, Marlene L. Burling dated these devotionals from January 1 up to December 31. She invites readers to read them throughout the year or even at random, as they contain simple and common experiences that are mined for spiritual lessons. Each entry begins with an experience and reflection of her day-to-day life and ends with appropriate scripture quotations every person resonates with.Burling began writing devotional thoughts as a way to cope with the loss of her husband. Initially, she posted them on Facebook, but over time, she developed them into two 365-day devotionals that encourage readers to turn to God and to trust in him each day. The tone and subjects of her devotionals vary from devout reflections to enjoyable thoughts. She even uses creative metaphors to describe everyday occurrences and focuses on the theme of the day and concludes each devotional with a prayer.Barbara Bamberger Scott reviews Daily Walks with God for The US Review of Books. She states that“Each entry points out a new, fresh way to approach our religious faith.” She further describes that“Her pleasantly formatted work includes a tasteful graphic-a double archway of branches graces the top of each page.”Marlene L. Burling is from Batavia, New York. She has three married children, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was a pastor's wife. She is a frequent speaker for ladies' events and grief share programs. She has two other published books: A Morning Walk with God and Grandma Tell Me the Easter Story. All her books are published under PageTurner Press and Media. Daily Walks with God is available in paperback, hardback, and e-book format at .

Jen

PageTurner Press and Media

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other