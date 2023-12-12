ROBERT J. SMITH, MFA PRESENTS AUTHORITY THROUGH THE PSYCHOLOGY OF INFLUENCE AND PERSUASION TO ASPIRING ENTREPRENEURS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Charles T. Munger, Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc O' LAKES, FL, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Angeline Academy of Innovation is an Innovative STEM Dedicated Magnet School which implements advanced science, technology, engineering, and mathematics school wide. AAI's theme integrates these subject areas into a cohesive learning paradigm based on real-world applications to ensure that students develop a strong, diverse foundation for their futures. Angeline Academy of Innovation offers pathways that focus on Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Biomedical Sciences, Engineering, Entrepreneurship and Robotics. AAI promotes a culture of curiosity by immersing students in authentic learning opportunities that develop their creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, and communication skills in preparation for a rapidly changing world. AAI's STEM classrooms have meaningful technology integration as well as collaborative structures that allow for student engagement. Their mission is to build a better tomorrow by cultivating the academic and specialized skills that prepare students for success with a chosen pathway.Smith, a Founding Member of the Cialdini Institute has spent the past three decades building experience in the art of influence and persuasion based on the scientific, evidence-based research of Dr. Robert Cialdini, author of the 1984 bestseller, Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion. Influence has sold more than five million copies to date and is considered by Warren Buffett, Chris Voss, Daniel Kahneman, and many others to be the most important book ever written on the subject.“This program will help executives make better decisions and use their influence wisely...Robert Cialdini has had a greater impact on my thinking on this topic than any other scientist...The best popular book that demonstrates six or eight ways in which the quirks of your own mind will frequently prove dysfunctional to your best interests is Cialdini's Influence.” - Charles T. Munger, Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.After reading Cialdini's seminal work, Smith moved from financial services production in the Top 1% worldwide to a ranking of #1 in worldwide production with Mutual of New York (MONY), AXA Financial, and The Equitable Assurance Society. As Tommy James and the Shondells also had a #1 hit single with the song, MONY MONY, which was inspired by the time and temperature display on the company's famed headquarters located at 1740 Broadway in Manhattan, Smith is currently writing a book titled, #1 featuring Tommy along with other famed musicians, athletes, coaches, and entrepreneurs who have achieved #1 rankings in their respective industries.The primary purpose of the presentation was to fill in the gaps of traditional classroom education on business and entrepreneurship, including pitching to investors and eventually selling products and services. The State of Florida currently offers Entrepreneurship certification through a public company. Smith and the Cialdini Institute offer Ethical Influence Practitioner certification and look forward to speaking with the State of Florida as well as individual school districts to provide certification to students who will be competing for college admissions, scholarships, careers and potentially investors for their own future businesses. This training provides students with a necessary edge over their competition in all of these areas.Attending students and future entrepreneurs who were in attendance for this inaugural presentation include: Katie Persaud, Lily Santos, Astrid Doctor, Davina Horowitz, Gwenn Bell, Alanna Smith, Caitlin Sukpanichnant, Leila Henry, Eliana Marty, Marielle Thomas, Kyandra Valle, Hayden Hedges, Alexander Brigagao, Harison Willis, Tyde Responder, Matthew Lloyd, Gabriel Trejos, Javier Casillas, Caleb Schilaty, Noah Emond, Jagathi Patibandla, Hailey Morena, Lucca Woodard, Amiya Reed, Jocelyn Castillo, Andrea Cortes, Isaac Hecht, Noah Underwood, Brandon Miller, Logan Prescott, Gavin Lynch, Connor Martin, Kiera Chu, and Alyssa Glover.Mr. Chad Mallo heads up the Entrepreneurship program at Angeline Academy of Innovation and in his 6th year of teaching. Having previously spent 20 years working in the banking industry serving VIP clientele, and 5 years teaching Entrepreneurship, Accounting and History, Mr. Mallo brings his enthusiasm for entrepreneurial endeavors to class every day. He strives to connect his students with real world opportunities for learning about the business world. He has networked with the Pasco Economic Development Council and professors at the University of South Florida's Masters Entrepreneurship, along with local entrepreneurs and business professionals, to help students visualize the enormous potential for their own future careers. His love of learning, coupled with his dedication to serving the students of Pasco County led him to being named the 2023-24 Teacher of Year at Angeline. Mallo, contacted Smith about volunteering to speak to students after Smith was referred to him by J.J. Kubski.The first principal of the brand-new Angeline Academy of Innovation, serving grades 6-12 is a magnet school in an emerging community in Central Pasco County, Florida. Glenn, who is also the principal of Pasco eSchool has won both district and national honors for her work. Glenn was named Pasco County Schools' Principal of the Year in 2019 and was named the 2020 Digital Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.The initial event that Mallo is preparing his students for is the Entrepreneurship Academy/Pitch Competition. This is an event where learning ethical influence and persuasion strategies will be of immediate benefit to students. This building block will provide an invaluable foundation for any student who aspires to someday create and run his or her own business or rise through the ranks of other public and private companies as Smith has done.In AAI's Entrepreneurship program students learn its Business Model Canvas that starts with what is the problem the customer has and then they learn about their customer (who the target market is) from there they learn about the problem, solutions, alternatives, benefits, advantage, message, distribution, revenue, startup needs, and ongoing costs. Students come up with an idea based on a problem the customer is facing. This class-room project takes a school year to complete. Mallo includes hands on projects and invites guest speakers to augment their learning experience. Using real-world learning, students are able to connect what they have learned in the textbook and apply it to their specific idea. Students will then take their idea and create a working proto-type and then pitch it in front of a judge. There are 3 levels of the competition. All students participate in the classroom competition and then Mallo selects the top 7 to compete in the school-based competition. He invite outside judges to judge the school-based competition with the goal of selecting one individual or team to represent AAI at the Pasco Young Entrepreneurs Competition where they will compete against the other schools in the district.About Robert J. Smith Productions :Smith Profits has been produced game-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder Robert J. Smith, began with and advertisement that produced dramatic results while at John Hancock in 1993. Smith ProfitsToday, Smith is an award-winning writer and international bestselling author who has set worldwide production records for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Smith is a member of the Forbes Business Council. Featured Forbes Articles.Robert J. Smith Productions is located in Winter Garden, Florida. The company's core businesses include Advertising, Branding, and Content; Public Relations and Influence; Books and Comic Books That Sell Your Company's Products and Services; Television, Commercials and Film. Robert J. Smith ProductionsFor more information, visit Robert J. Smith, and follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and IMDb.Media Contacts: Robert J. Smith, MFA, Forbes Business Council (407) 508-0200. ... and Britt Reid ....SOURCE – Chad Mallo, Angeline Academy of Innovation

