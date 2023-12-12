Ottawa Infotainment Inc. Integrates Sensory's Leading Voice Recognition Technology Into Dragonfire Domain Controller

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ottawa Infotainment's Dragonfire Domain Controller

Sensory is a leading provider of cutting-edge speech and vision AI technologies.

Ottawa Infotainment Inc. Elevates Automotive Infotainment with Sensory's Advanced Voice Recognition in Dragonfire Domain Controller

DETROIT, MI, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ottawa Infotainment Inc., a visionary in automotive infotainment solutions, has once again pushed the envelope of innovation by integrating Sensory Inc.'s state-of-the-art natural language recognition technology into its flagship product, the Dragonfire Domain Controller.Jonathan Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment, expressed enthusiasm about the integration: "Working with Sensory has allowed us to implement a natural language voice recognition system that operates on a low bandwidth profile, which is absolutely crucial in the automotive context. It provides us with a robust offering that delivers on performance without compromising bandwidth availability for other critical vehicle functions and runs entirely on device."In an industry where safety and convenience are paramount, the addition of voice recognition technology is a significant leap forward. Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment, highlighted the safety implications of the new feature: "Voice recognition is paramount for enhancing driver safety. It enables drivers to execute commands and complete tasks without diverting their attention from the road. This is a feature our customers have been eagerly anticipating, and we're confident that it will set us apart in the competitive landscape."The collaboration with Sensory Inc. aligns with Ottawa Infotainment's commitment to offering tailored solutions that respond directly to customer needs. Jeff Rogers, VP of Sales and Marketing at Sensory Inc., commented on the partnership: "Working with Ottawa Infotainment is truly special; they have the agility to quickly adapt to the demands of emerging markets. This allows us to provide them with the most advanced offerings of Sensory's technologies, ensuring that the end product is not only cutting-edge but also highly customized to meet and exceed client expectations."Ottawa Infotainment's latest move to integrate Sensory's voice recognition technology into their Dragonfire Domain Controller represents a strategic enhancement to the already sophisticated infotainment and vehicle control platform. This integration is set to redefine user interaction within the automotive space, offering an intuitive and hands-free experience that will raise the industry standards for in-vehicle technology.About Ottawa Infotainment Inc.A strategic corporate partnership of established industry veterans, Ottawa Infotainment Inc. has quickly evolved to become an industry leader in the field of advanced automotive technology solutions. Since their acclaimed debut, Ottawa Infotainment has broadened its horizons beyond the niche markets, catering to a diverse automotive sector with their state-of-the-art infotainment systems. Their flagship Dragonfire Domain Controller exemplifies the company's vision of harmonizing sophistication with functionality, catering to the sportscar, electric vehicle, commercial vehicle, and new mobility markets. Ottawa Infotainment empowers OEMs and startups alike to forge distinctive and engaging in-vehicle experiences for drivers around the globe.For more information on Ottawa Infotainment Inc.:PR Contact Name: Jason KennedyPR Contact Email Address: ...About Sensory Inc.Sensory is a leading provider of cutting-edge speech and vision AI technologies. With a strong focus on innovation, privacy and user experience, Sensory develops solutions that redefine human-device interaction. The company's extensive portfolio of technologies includes TrulyHandsfree, TrulyNatural, and TrulySecure and our new TrulyNatural Speech to Text, which together have shipped in over 3 billion products by companies such as Amazon, Honda, Google, Microsoft, Sony, Samsung and hundreds of more leaders in automotive and consumer electronics.For more information on Sensory Inc, press only:PR Contact Name: Sensory MarketingPR Contact Email Address: ....

