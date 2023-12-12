Soli Solutions Inc. Selects Fontes As New CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Morgan Stanley Veteran to Lead Venture into Fintech Marketplace

- Robert MacArthur, FounderCAMBRIDGE, MA, US, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Soli ®, the company that activates consumer engagement with sustainability announces that it has brought on Pedro Fontes as its new CEO.Fontes comes to Soli Solutions at an exciting time as the company expands into the fintech arena.“It's Pedro's deep understanding of the financial markets, and his commitment to sustainable actions to fight climate change that makes him a perfect leader in Soli's growth,” stated Soli Solutions Founder Robert MacArthur.“With more than two decades of experience with Morgan Stanley, first as the National Development Officer, followed by an executive position as Complex Business Development Officer, and later as Managing Director of RF Capital, Inc., Pedro has the skills and in-depth knowledge of this arena to help propel Soli into the fintech world,” continued MacArthur."I am pleased to be joining the Soli Solutions team as CEO and bringing my extensive background on Wall Street to this venture,” stated Fontes.“I believe this opportunity will not only have a significant impact on sustainability and the environment, but also empower individuals to make a difference through their financial decisions. By combining fintech and sustainability, we can amplify voices and grow wealth while positively impacting our planet."Soli® activates corporate sustainability at the individual consumer level through targeted marketing solutions that increase brand engagement while driving loyalty and growth. Now companies can engage consumers in climate change areas about which they are passionate, bonding them to the promoting brands. Consumers can create meaningful impact with ease as part of their everyday shopping.Climate change is a key decision driver for consumers. They want to make a difference, but they're unsure of how to proceed. Soli® provides a unique patented and simple way to help them, and businesses, work together for their benefit and the benefit of the Planet.About Soli Solutions, Inc.Soli® improves a company's competitive advantage and ROI by shifting customers from transactional to emotional loyalty, allowing them to participate in a company's sustainability initiatives on a direct, one-to-one basis.Visit Soli Solutions at | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram

