Little Kitchen Academy Sets Sights On Florida, Seeking Purpose-Driven Franchise Partners For Expansion

Leading Montessori-inspired cooking school announces plans to expand in Florida with a focus on Broward County, Miami-Dade, Orlando, Palm Beach County and Tampa

- Brian Curin, Founder of Little Kitchen AcademyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Little Kitchen Academy, is actively seeking dedicated, purpose-driven franchise partners to introduce its innovative Montessori-inspired culinary education program to the diverse communities throughout the State of Florida, expanding beyond the 17 schools already operating across the US and Canada.Florida, with its year-round sunshine, melting pot of cultures, and thriving culinary scene, is the perfect destination for Little Kitchen Academy's expansion. The region's rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted appreciation for food make it an ideal market to introduce children to the joys of cooking and foster healthy eating habits.“We are incredibly excited to bring Little Kitchen Academy to Florida,” said Brian Curin, CEO and Co-Founder of Little Kitchen Academy.“We believe that by empowering children with practical life skills and food literacy, we will create more educated, mindful, and healthy communities. We once called Parkland, Florida home, and we are proud to share what we have created with the communities there and throughout the state.”Little Kitchen Academy is actively seeking franchise partners who share its passion for empowering children and promoting healthy eating habits. The ideal candidate should possess a strong entrepreneurial spirit, a genuine love for working with children, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their community. Franchise partners will receive comprehensive training and ongoing support from the Little Kitchen Academy team, ensuring their success in delivering the school's unique culinary education program.For more information about franchise opportunities with Little Kitchen Academy, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">littlekitchenacademy/franchise/About Little Kitchen AcademyTo families seeking educationally enriching activities for their children ages 3-18, Little Kitchen Academy is the leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy providing a safe and empowering environment to learn practical life skills, confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime. The concept was created by Felicity Curin, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, her husband, proven global branding, franchise expert and serial entrepreneur, Brian Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, with the vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children in order to promote a more educated, independent and healthier society.True to its mission, LKA is empowering children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives, and those around them. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone, and One Tree Planted. In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with AeroGarden, BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, ChopValue, Emeco, Iron Chef Cat Cora, Küssi, PRISE Inc., and Welcome Industries. Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are in Los Angeles, California, and Vancouver, B.C.For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy or join its communities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

