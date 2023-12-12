Dive Into 'Like The Sea And The Sky' And Discover A Mysterious Mollusk And Its Magical Blue Ink

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Written by Jordan Namerow; illustrated by Michelle Simpson; on sale December 12, 2023

- Sigal Samuel, author of 'Osnat and Her Dove'RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the release of a new children's book, 'Like the Sea and the Sky: A Mysterious Mollusk and Its Magical Blue Ink ,' written by Jordan Namerow and illustrated by Michelle Simpson.“The color of 'tekhelet,' a dye used in ancient Jewish prayer shawls, is like the color of the sea, and the sea is like the sky, and the sky brings us close to God.”Zinni's mother is a rabbi, and each morning, she drapes her 'tallit'-her Jewish prayer shawl-over herself and Zinni as she sings the morning prayers. Zinni thinks that the hanging threads of the 'tallit' make it look a little like the jellyfish that live in the ocean alongside Zinni's favorite type of sea creatures: mollusks. Zinni loves how colorful mollusks are, and the way that many of them can hide in equally colorful shells. So when her mother tells her that the ink from a mysterious ancient mollusk was once used to make the blue dye used in Jewish prayer shawls, Zinni can't stop thinking about it-even if she knows she may never get an answer.Mingling religion, science, and imagination, and featuring rich illustrations of all colors that will delight elementary school children of all grade levels with their depictions of vibrant undersea wildlife, 'Like the Sea and the Sky' was released on December 12, 2023.'Seven-year-old Zinni loves learning about the world-especially the ocean and the wondrous creatures that live there! Of all the world's fascinating sea creatures, her favorites are mollusks, like squids and sea snails. When Zinni's mommy, a rabbi, tells her the story of a mysterious ancient mollusk whose vivid blue ink is sacred to the Jewish people, Zinni is determined to find it . . . even if the only place she can search is in her dreams.'About the AuthorJordan Namerow is a writer and communications professional. Much of her writing explores themes related to feminism, parenting, social justice, Judaism, and the dynamics of belonging. A graduate of Wellesley College and Columbia University, she lives in Boston with her family. 'Like the Sea and the Sky' is Jordan's first children's book. Learn more at jordannamerow.About the IllustratorMichelle Simpson is a full-time illustrator based out of the Niagara region of Canada. She graduated with a BAA in illustration from Sheridan College. Michelle's main focus is on children's book illustrations and educational material for kids. She has worked with many large publishing houses and has also created concept artwork and final backgrounds for season two of the children's TV show 'Ollie: The Boy Who Became What He Ate' and season one of 'Tee and Mo.'Interviews available upon request.Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.___________'Like the Sea and the Sky: A Mysterious Mollusk and Its Magical Blue Ink' (hardcover, 34 pages, $25.95 / paperback, 34 pages, $14.95) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

